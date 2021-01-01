RCA to HDMI Converter 1080P RCA Composite CVBS AV to HDMI Video Audio Converter Cable Compatible with Wii NES PS2 Xbox VHS VCR DVD Players Support.

RCA to HDMI Converter - Converts analog RCA composite input to HDMI 720P/1080p (60Hz) output. The analog to digital conversion in this module employs 10 bits maximal 162MSPS sampling, which automatically detects and converts the composite signal to 1080p (60Hz) output, you can get all your old systems which output with RCA displayed onto TV/projector/monitor which only has HDMI! Plug and Play - Comes with free RCA coupler, no need to purchase additional HDMI cable and RCA cables, no need to install drivers. Please plug the USB power cord to 5V USB Power source when in use. Wide Compatibility: Support source formats of PAL, NTSC3.58, NTSC4.43, SECAM, PAL/M, PAL/N standard TV. Advanced signal processing with great precision, colors, resolutions. New Life to Old RCA Output Devices - Widely applied to PS2, STB, VHS, VCR, DVD Players and other devices with standard composite AV output. Unconditional 12-Month Warranty: Fast and easy-to-reach support solves problem