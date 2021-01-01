RCA to HDMI AV to HDMI 1080P Mini RCA Composite CVBS AV to HDMI Video Audio Converter Adapter Supporting PALNTSC with USB Charge Cable for PC.

Best Quality Guranteed. RCA to HDMI This AV to HDMI Converter WILL allow your PS2, Cable Box, Laptop, Playstation, etc. RCA devices to be used on your newer smart TV with HDMI plug ins. It WILL NOT allow your HDMI DVD player to hook up you your old style TV that has RCA ports. Your signal hosts device should have composite Video (Yellow, White, Red) Output and Output devices(TV/Monitor) should have HDMI Input. If you need an opposite item, pls buy Asin B07CXT1LBP or B07H96WZ9J or B07QYF7JK8. Plug & Play No need to install drivers, portable, flexible. Give advanced signal processing with great precision, colors, resolutions Broad Compatibility RCA to HDMI Adapter support PAL, NTSC3.58, NTSC4.43, SECAM, PAL / M, PAL / N standard TV formats input. Note Please connect usb power cable to a DC 5V/1A AC adapter (Not included AC Adaptor) to get this video converter working perfectly. This converter can't be for super Nint