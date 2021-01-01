RCA to HDMI 1080P RCA Composite CVBS AV to HDMI Video Audio Converter Adapter Supporting PALNTSC for PC Laptop Xbox PS4 PS3 TV STB VHS VCR Camera DVD

RCA to HDMI Adapter This RCA to HDMI adapter work for analog CVBS/S-Video (Yellow, White, Red) input to HDMI 720P/1080P (60HZ) output, displayed on HDTV/Monitor with HDMI input. Integrated with 9-bit Adc of video and advanced HDMI 1.3 transmitter. (Note: Only RCA inputs to HDMI output!) Source formats This RCA to HDMI Converter supports source formats of PAL, NTSC3.58, NTSC4.43, SECAM, PAL/M, PAL/N standard TV. Provide advanced signal processing with great precision, colors, resolutions, and details. Latest Technology The analog to digital conversion in this module employs 10 bits maximal 162MSPS sampling, black/white level expansion, color transition improvement, dynamic range expansion, blue stretch, auto-detect and auto-convert the composite signal to 1080p(60HZ) output. Making video come alive, delivering the sharpest, most realistic HD visuals available. Plug & Play There is no need to install drivers for this RCA to HDMI convert