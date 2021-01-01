RCA to 14 Cables 33Feet Dual 635mm TS Male to RCA Male Mixer Audio Cable for Microphone Mixer Audio Amplifier and Camera etc

This RCA to Aux cable is used to connect DVD player, VCR or retro video games(like GameCube, 64, Wii, old Sega Saturn, ps1, PS2) to TV. Especially used as the Samsung AV adapter. Also used on car head units. Note: There's no set standard for this kind of cable, it depends on manufacturers who made devices. For some devices, connect the same color RCA connectors may not work, you can try to connect different color connectors. 6-Inch(15cm) AV in Adapter: High quality, Short length is ideal for use with a portable device or where space is at a minimum. Obvious color code (Red, White, Yellow) on the RCA connector is convenient for you to distinguish and plug. 100% GUARANTEE, all products come 100% No Questions Asked Guarantee for either a replacement or refund. We care about only putting out high-quality products that satisfy your needs.