RCA to 14 Cable Quarter inch TRS to RCA 14 Stereo to 2 RCA Audio Y Splitter Cable Insert Cable 66 feet2 Meters

This cable is designed to connect a channel insert on a mixing console to an effects processor with phone jacks; Connecting any devices with 6.35mm (1/4) audio ports to AV Receiver, speaker, amplifier and other RCA-enabled devices;it can be used as a stereo 'splitter', or as a 'insert' cable to add an outboard mono effects device (with unbalanced RCA input and output jacks) to an effects loop. This cable can be flipped around, 2 RCA or 6.35mm could all be the audio input, RCA to Stereo or Stereo to RCA;It splits closer to the rca ends, the distance to the split point is 20 inchs/50cm, the red connector is right and blue connector is left.(Note: if you're input is red and white then use the blue in place of the white) High quality gold plated plug, Spring-style strain relief prevents cables from pulling out, corrosion resistant, 20 AWG 4N oxygen free copper wire combined with double shielding for best audio quality, excellent signal quality.