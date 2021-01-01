From test a2eu
3Pack RCA Male to Female 90 Degree Right Angle Adapter
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. The adapter converts an existing RCA connector into a convenient 90 degree right angle, without needing to get a 90 degree cable. Corrosion-resistant gold-plated connectors with unique grips ensure secure fits and easy cable handling. Very solid construction, and they grab the RCA jacks tightly. Good way for saving space, perfect for use in tight spaces. Package Content:3 x RCA Male to Female Right Angle Adapter