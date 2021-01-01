From gerard aflague collection

RCA Female Jack to 2 RCA Female Y Type Coupler Adapter Connector RCA Video Audio Splitter Adapter Converter

$8.22
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

RCA Female to 2 RCA Female - This RCA Jack Adapter splits one RCA Jack to two RCA Jacks RCA Y-Splitters can split either Audio or standard Video signals cable for audio/video components, such as: DVD/Blu-Ray Players, game consoles, DVRs, cable boxes and more to TVs or projectors Nickel Plated Connectors for smooth connections and to prevent corrosion. Compact Design - space saving, grip treads help easy plugging and unplugging Package Include: 1 x Adapter - RCA Jack to 2xRCA Jack Adapter - Triangular

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com