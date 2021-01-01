From dart container corporation
RCA Extension Cable Cord 15 feet short 1 RCA Female to 1 RCA Male Subwoofer Mono Audio Video Cable Digital Analogue Double Shielded Pro Series by
Advertisement
AUDIO CABLE RCA: Extend the length of your mono cable, subwoofer cable, digital audio cable or video cable with this female to male extension OXYGEN FREE COPPER: Provides maximum signal power and efficiency while reducing strain to extend the lifetime of the cable HIGH QUALITY SIGNAL: A double shielded connection makes for uninterrupted, crystal-clear audio and video. No more hum and no more interruptions! 24K GOLD-PLATED CONNECTORS: Corrosion resistant gold plating keeps the connectors clean for years of clear audio and video 36 MONTHS MANUFACTURER WARRANTY