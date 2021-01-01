RCA Cable 2Pack 35mm 18 to 2RCA Male Auxiliary Stereo Audio Y Splitter GoldPlated for Smartphones MP3 Tablets SpeakersHome TheaterHDTV5ftBalck

Best Quality Guranteed. 3.5mm(1/8' headphone plug) to 2 RCA(Right/Left) Audio: Great for connecting portable audio devices, such as a Smartphone (iPhone), MP3 player (iPod) or tablet (iPad) to a stereo receiver, speaker or other RCA-enabled device Fantastic Audio Quality: Gold Plated connectors and oxygen-free copper, soft cotton provide maximum's conductivity and durability, ensuring optimal stereo audio transmission. Dual-shielding: Gold-plated 3.5mm connector for pure, clear audio and minimal signal loss 24K Gold Plated Connectors: 24k gold plated connectors which protect the cables from corrosion. What You Get: 2-pack 3.5mm male to 2RCA male audio stereo cable and worry-free two years warranty.