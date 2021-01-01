From victory lap, cpi divisions
RCA Audio Cable Bare Copper 18 AWG Solid Core Center Conductor Gold Plated Pin Brass Fittings BiShield 60 Braid 100 Foil Custom Cut and Assembled.
SOLID BARE COPPER CONDUCTORS - Solid bare copper core 18 gauge cables are superior to copper clad cables due to its longevity and overall quality. Solid copper conductors eliminates strand-interaction distortion, enhances internal noise rejection creating a clear, detailed signal quality. Copper is a great conductor of electricity and a perfect choice for sending signals between devices. CABLE SPECIFICATION - 25 feet, Black, RCA Audio Cable, Solid Bare Copper 18AWG Core. Dual Shielded 60% Braid, 100% Foil Shield, 3GHz, 75 Ohm Swept Tested, UL ETL CL2. These cables are CL2 rated for safe in-wall installations. CONNECTOR SPECIFICATION - 1 Male RCA to 1 Male RCA. Gold Plated Pin. One Piece All-Metal Compression Connector. Excellent Shielding Protection. Constructed with Brass, Nickel Plated, and Anti-Corrosion Materials. RCA AUDIO CABLE - Suited for most audio / video devices and other media systems that utilize RCA connectivity. This