RCA Adapter Male to Male Coupler Extender Barrel Audio Video RCA Connectors for Audio Video SPDIF Subwoofer Phono Composite Component and More 25 Pack

Best Quality Guranteed. FUNCTION: These Male to Male couplers acts an an RCA extension adapter, allowing you to connect your 2 male RCA cable - and extend your long run RCA cables across your home EASY INSTALL: Gives you a ready to use plug and play adapter that helps tidy up your audio video stereo wiring and prevent entanglement FEATURES: 25 pack of premium - high grade metal RCA connectors with Male ends COMPATIBILITY: RCA m to m couplers work exclusively with (red, yellow, white) RCA wires with male plugs for a variety of electrical equipment, including surround sound receivers, sub-woofers, speaker wire, turntables, RCA TVs, CD players, AV switches for gaming consoles, and more QUALITY ASSURANCE: Includes a US manufacturers warranty