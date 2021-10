RC80i 2way Premium InCeiling 8 Round Speakers Set of 2 Perfect for Damp and Humid IndoorOutdoor Placement Bath Kitchen Covered Porches White.

GET SEAMLESS AUDIO QUALITY & POLK'S EXCELLENT SOUND REPRODUCTION with these timbre-matched overhead speakers that elevate the sound quality. ADD TO YOUR EXISTING HOME THEATER SETUP or build your own collection for THE SAME GREAT SOUND EVERYWHERE EXPERIENCE MORE BALANCED & LIFELIKE SOUND Features an 8' Dynamic Balance woofer & a 1' aimable tweeter for more depth & detail in your music. Mineral-filled polymer cone & strong composite driver baskets create wider dispersion for EVEN-SOUND COVERAGE THE RUBBER SEAL DRIVES better response and PREVENTS MOISTURE ACCESS, a key feature for USE IN A BATHROOM, KITCHEN, SAUNA AND COVERED PORCH OUT OF THE BOX & RECESSED INTO THE CEILING - no mess, no extra assembly - in 3 simple steps QUICKLY & EASILY INSTALL these speakers. Leave the paintable aluminum grilles as is or spray paint to MATCH YOUR EXISTING INTERIOR and virtually make them disappear Polk's UNWAVERING COMMITMENT, RELIABILITY,