Hooker Furniture RC274-086 Barnes 30"W Aniline Top Grain Leather Manual Push-Back Recliner Ludlow Brown Indoor Furniture Chairs Recliner

Hooker Furniture RC274-086 Barnes 30"W Aniline Top Grain Leather Manual Push-Back Recliner Each piece is meticulously hand-crafted using the most exquisite leathers in the world. Features: Constructed with high quality hardwood frame Beautiful traditional styling Comes fully assembled for use right out of the box Includes a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty About Hooker Furniture: Hooker Furniture is a third generation family based business that has been providing luxury heirloom quality furnishings to homes across the United States since 1925. Headquartered in Virginia, with locations and manufacturing in both Virginia and North Carolina. The nation's heart of fine furniture manufacturers. Most of Hooker Furniture's pieces are manufactured right here in the United States. With Hooker Furniture's outstanding quality and genuine love for well-made furnishings, those pieces not manufactured in the United States are hand picked and held to the highest standards of construction, sustainability, and design. Specifications: Assembly Required: No Base Design: 4 Legs Comes in Set: No Decor Style: Traditional Depth: 38-1/2" Frame Material: Wood Height: 38-1/2" Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year Limited Material: Hardwood, Leather Number of Pieces: 1 Product Weight: 126 lbs Seat Depth: 23.5 Seat Height: 20.25 Seat Width: 21.5 Upholstery Material: Aniline Top Grain Leather Width: 30"