RB9412nDTC hAP Lite 32MB 4 X 10100 24Ghz 80211bgn 2x2 OSL4

Best Quality Guranteed. The home Access Point lite (hAP lite TC) also known as RB941-2nD is an ideal little device for your apartment, house or office It supports button triggered WPS, for the convenience of not typing a complicated password when somebody wants to have wireless internet access The device runs RouterOS with all the features, bandwidth shaping, firewall, user access control and many others The hAP lite TC is equipped with a powerful 650MHz CPU, 32MB RAM, dual chain 2.4GHz onboard wireless, four Fast Ethernet ports and a RouterOS L4 license. USB power supply is included CPU: QCA9533; Storage size: 16 MB; Wireless 2.4 GHz standards: 802.11b/g/n; Antenna gain dBi for 2.4 GHz: 1.5; Tested ambient temperature: -20C to 70C