RB42C Center Channel Bookshelf Speaker with 4Inch Woofers and Silk Tweeter Dark Walnut Each

The RB42-C is a handsomely styled center channel speaker that delivers a level of performance that belies its affordable price. With robust bass and midrange output and a silky smooth sound signature, it renders movie dialogue and music with clarity and authority. Each of the two 4-inch woofers is built on a truncated heavy steel frame and substantial magnet structure. Its long-throw design incorporates a coated pressed paper cone with a concave dust cap, large radius rubber surround, and vented pole piece. The tweeter is based on s popular 0.75-inch silk dome design, using a high-efficiency neodymium magnet and small bezel for tight driver spacing. The RB42-C owes its tonal balance and transparency to a 10-element crossover that uses high-grade film capacitors and air-core coils for key components. Both the tweeter and woofer circuits have an 18dB/octave slope to enhance power handling, dramatically reduced lobing, and superior off-axis performance. Dresse