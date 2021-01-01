Fisher and Paykel RB2470BRV1 24 Inch Wide 8 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Column ActiveSmart Refrigerator with Reversible Door Swing Panel Ready

Fisher and Paykel RB2470BRV1 24 Inch Wide 8 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Column ActiveSmart Refrigerator with Reversible Door Swing Features: 8 Cu. Ft. size is designed to make it simple for you to store, access, and remove food Bright LEDs light up the ceiling, shelves, bins and tray in both fridge and freezer, making it easy to find your food and creating a welcoming glow in your kitchen for those midnight snacks The variable temperature drawer is designed to allow optimal storage of fresh meat, produce, deli and dairy products at their ideal temperatures and works independently of the refrigerator and freezer When freezing fresh food, the freshness, texture and taste are retained with rapid freezing Our integrated products are easy to install, whether you are renovating your kitchen or designing a new one Spill-safe secure glass shelves easily capture any drips or leaks and prevent them from falling on items below Covered under a 2 year parts and 5 year sealed system manufacturer warranty Product Technologies: ActiveSmart - Cooling Technology: Energy Star certified ActiveSmart™ Foodcare Fridge Freezers adapt to daily use by cooling and defrosting only when needed. This means your fridge uses the energy it needs without compromising on food care. Specifications: Refrigerator Capacity: 5.76 Cu. Ft. Freezer Capacity: 2.19 Cu. Ft. Total Capacity: 8 Cu. Ft. Bulb Type: LED Crisper Bins: Yes Gallon Door Storage: Yes Height: 69-3/4" Depth: 21-1/4" Width: 21-7/8" Amperage: 10A Voltage: 120V Bottom Freezer Full Size Refrigerators Panel Ready