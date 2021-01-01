From easy track
Easy Track RB1460 4 to 8 Foot Wide Deluxe Closet System Starter Kit White Storage and Organization Closet Organizers Closet Systems
Advertisement
Easy Track RB1460 4 to 8 Foot Wide Deluxe Closet System Starter Kit Features:Everything you need to get organized, the perfect start for your closetDurable finish resists scratches and moistureEasy to personalize your closet by adding shelves, drawers, baskets, hanging rods, and other accessoriesIncludes all required mounting and installation hardwareBacked by a manufacturer's limited lifetime warrantyKit Includes:Two 72" vertical panelsTwo 48" vertical panelsThree 24" shelvesFour 35" wardrobe rodsOne 24" wardrobe rodOne 24" support cleatTwo 48" Easy Track railsAll necessary installation and mounting hardwareSpecifications:Width: 96"Depth: 14"Height: 72"Product Weight: 85 lbs.Quantity: 1Material: Composite, Laminate Closet Systems White