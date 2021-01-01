From lavitex
Rayon Stretch Jersey Knit Solid Tomato Red, Fabric by the Yard
This lightweight jersey knit fabric features a smooth hand and about a 30% four way stretch for added comfort and ease. It is perfect for making for fitted t-shirts loungewear leggings and baby/children's apparel. 95% Rayon/5% Lycra Spandex 58'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 58'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 58'' x 108''. Washing Instructions: Machine Wash Cold/Tumble Dry Low