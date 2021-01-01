From gracie oaks
Rayo Hexagonal 2 Piece Serving Tray Set
Advertisement
Whether used for serving food and drinks or for displaying decorative items on your coffee table or ottoman, these galvanized iron and dark brown wood serving trays will make for great functional and decorative accessories to your home. Side cutout handles allow for the trays to be easily carried from room to room, and their galvanized metal and dark brown construction make them excellent complements to rustic and country-themed decors.