Raylan 4 Piece Daybed Set

Raylan daybed bedspread is absolutely gorgeous with long light gathered fabric draped all three sides. The top part has light fill and is quilted. Piping between the top and side drapes gives it a elegant and classy look. The drapes on the sides have 24 drop, with lining so it works with your high beds or drapes beautifully on a Day Bed. We include 3 standard shams in the set. The shams have ruffled edges and one long tie on the back. Color: Beige