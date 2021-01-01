The Allison by Amerock BP53012ORB Ravino 1-1/4 in (32 mm) Diameter Knob is finished in Oil Rubbed Bronze. A handsome collection with timeless character, Ravino offers versatile style with attractive forms that play perfectly together for a lasting impression. Adding depth to any space, the rich burnished nature of Oil-Rubbed Bronze sparkles with copper brush marks and embraces the beauty and craft of old-world artistry. Founded in 1928, Amerock’s award-winning home solutions including decorative and functional cabinet hardware, bath accessories, decorative hooks and wall plates have built the company’s reputation for chic design accessories that inspire homeowners to express their personal style. Ideal for residential or commercial applications, Allison by Amerock marries beauty and function. It’s the best combination of approachable artistry and lasting quality. Amerock Ravino 1.25-in Oil Rubbed Bronze Round Traditional Cabinet Knob | BP53012ORB