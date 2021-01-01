From brielle home
Brielle Home Ravi Stone Washed Solid Diamond Stitched Quilt Set, Full/Queen, Cobalt
Quilt set: includes quilt and matching shams Stone washed microfiber with a soft touch and lived-in look Lightweight and insulating 100% polyester microfiber shell with 100% polyester fill Machine wash and tumble dry Complete the look with matching accessories, sold separately Reversible quilt, diamond quilted pattern on front and back Shams feature a plain reverse with an envelope closure Full/Queen quilt set: 1 quilt 90” wide x 90” long, 2 standard pillow shams 20x26”