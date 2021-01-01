Classic Accessories Ravenna Water-Resistant 108 Inch Round Patio Table & Chair Set Cover

PREMIUM PATIO FURNITURE COVER: Fits round patio tables and 6 standard patio chairs 108"DIA x 23"HOUTDOOR FURNITURE COVER with WARRANTY: Limited lifetime warrantyHEAVY DUTY AND WATER RESISTANT: Gardelle One is a durable woven polyester fabric with an added UV-stabilized coating and a water-resistant laminated backingCUSTOM FIT OUTDOOR PATIO COVER: Patented WindLock secure attachment system includes an adjustable belted hem with click-close straps that provides a customizable fit with exceptional security in the windiest conditionsDURABLE COVER WITH ADVANCED FEATURES: Reinforced padded handles make removal easy while air vents keep weather out while providing maximum ventilation and minimum condensationRAVENNA OUTDOOR PATIO SET COVERS: Protect your entire patio furniture collection with premium Ravenna coversNot designed to entirely cover the wheels or legs*Please refer to your furniture's care instructions as some finishes, sealants or coatings could react to PVC backed covers. To reduce this possibility, the use of a support pole (sold separately) is recommended to elevate the cover. Our covers are not intended for furniture made of concreteImage color may vary slightly from product color due to variances in screens/displays. Dark Taupe is a neutral, warm grey that appears brown in certain lighting situations