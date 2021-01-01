Classic Accessories Ravenna 52 in. L x 24 in. D x 44 in. H BBQ Grill Cover in Black

The Ravenna Black Patio BBQ Grill Cover by Classic Accessories combines convenient features with durable construction and handsome looks. With six different sizes to choose from, you'll be assured a custom-like fit on your outdoor grill while fade-resistant fabric protects your barbecue and the experiences that go along with it. Not only will your grill be protected from the elements, but you'll be protected with the easiest 4-year warranty in the industry.