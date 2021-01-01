Raven 20 Backpack Fits 15 Laptops Dahlia

G-1000 HeavyDuty Eco: 65% polyester, 35% cotton Imported Polyester lining Zipper closure 14' shoulder drop 17' high 10.25' wide EVERYDAY: The Raven is built from the same DNA as the classic Kanken. It combines simple, clean lines with useful features for everyday use and travel. FUNCTIONAL: Stash your laptop (up to 15') in the padded sleeve, your everyday essentials in the main pocket, your water bottle in one of the side pockets, your keys in the front pocket, and your sunglasses in the fleece-lined pocket. COMFORTABLE: The padded shoulder straps and back panel protect your back from your pack's contents so you can travel comfortably. DURABLE: Meet the material: G-1000 HeavyDuty Eco. It's a tougher version of the G-1000 Original you know and love, plus it's made with recycled and organic materials. PRACTICAL: 20 L of storage space for everything you nee