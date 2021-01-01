Rave Black Custom Tailored Sleeve for Apple iPhone Xs Max Made in Germany Fine Suit Fabric Pouch case Cover with Microfibre Lining for Display.

Handsewn to perfectly fit Apple iPhone Xs Max only. Snugly fits your device (you must first remove any other case, bumper, cover or similar). Contact us before buying if you want to keep using one of the latter. Expertly sewn: Made in Germany 2 year warranty. Protection against dust, scratches and light impacts. Very fine and fashionable fabric Automatic display cleaning function by integrated high-end microfibre Designs from Alcantara to Zebra to fit everyones taste