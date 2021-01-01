Noble House Ratzy Rubberwood Kitchen Cart, Black, Natural

Whether you are preparing a batch of cookies or chopping vegetables for dinner, our cart will bring your kitchen to life. From its convenient drawers to its open shelving, our kitchen cart offers ample organizational space to upgrade your living standard with a breeze. This piece offers a stunning contemporary style and functional design that gives you plenty of options to effortlessly and efficiently store your kitchen accessories. Crafted with sturdy wood and rolling casters, our kitchen cart brings a fresh yet timeless look for all to enjoy.CONTEMPORARY DESIGN: Featuring clean lines and half-moon handles, our kitchen cart offers the look, feel, and design of a truly contemporary piece. With a minimalistic yet refined structure, this set brings out a simplistic style that emphasizes comfort and functionality.RUBBERWOOD TOP: Our environmentally-friendly wood not only offers plenty of durability, but it also gives this piece a beautiful natural-grain look. Combined with a gorgeous finish, this wood will truly stand out in any room.MULTI-FUNCTIONAL: Our kitchen cart offers two drawers, cabinet space, and three shelves for storing your items. This cart is also finished with rolling casters with locks that make it effortless to transport.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This kitchen cart is 31.50" W x 17.75" D x 34.50" H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming cart.ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this kitchen cart. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.