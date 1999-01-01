Rattan Wicker Sectional Sofa Patio Furniture Sets, 4 Piece Conversation Set With Cushions

The sectional seating group is meticulously designed to let you enjoy life outdoors. Charming in design, this set features a 2 seater sofa, lounge sofa, coffee table and side sofa chair. Instantly create a cohesive sectional by simply pushing the 2 seater sofa and lounge sofa together, or separate them if you want your patio set to cover a larger area of space. Crafted with a classic beige thick woven rattan wicker weaving reinforced with rust resistant steel, this patio set is resistant to water, cracking, splitting and sun rays so it can last years to come. The center coffee table features a modern floating glass surface perfect for placing food and drinks to make spending time outdoors even more enjoyable. Lean back and relax for hours on end with the thick high density foam cushions upholstered in soft fabric covers that are formulated for easy spot cleaning, and enjoy the four back cushions that feature charming button tufting for an elegant appearance.