Fall into a fairytale world, a sci-f fantasy, or historic biographic adventure as you nest in this oval, swing chair. This hanging hammock seat is the perfect home for any comfy retreat. Curl up with a book, tablet, or phone. Read or watch the day away in its egg-chair inspired, curved frame. Powder-coated metal and resin rattan weave together a lovely, faux-wicker look. Easy to store, this hanging chair uses an innovative design of industrial rope for a flexible unit; it holds the chair together while also providing a collapsible, easy-to-store frame. Weather-resistant cushion fabric keeps this patio chair protected on sunny or rainy days. Or keep it inside as your trusty, little indoor getaway. Wherever you place it, this swinging chair is sure to provide you a whimsical, relaxation station. Walker Edison Rattan Grey Metal Frame Swivel Conversation Chair(s) with Woven Seat | LWREGGCHGYT