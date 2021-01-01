Rattan Four-Piece Furniture Set Outdoor With Chairs Sofa And Coffee Table

Transform your back garden into a relaxation zone with this stylish rattan-style sofa and two-piece armchair and coffee table set with a hollow look that is breathable and comfortable. Made from durable, tough PE rattan, there's no need to worry about wear and tear from the elements and inclement weather. Sofa and armchair include decadent polyester-filled cushions. Made with soft, pliable foam, each cushion is ergonomically designed to provide maximum relaxation. The polyester cover is waterproof and removable for easy cleaning. This rattan outdoor patio set is waterproof and coated with a UV-resistant coating for added longevity over years of use. The frame is rust-proof, adding to its versatility and ease of use without compromising quality. Each chair and sofa set includes a thick tempered glass tabletop that provides a convenient shelving surface. The tempered glass tabletop is easy to clean, very durable, and easy to use.