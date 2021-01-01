GYMAX LLC Rattan 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set Outdoor Furniture Set with Yellowish Cushion

Do you want to have a private corner in your garden or patio. Our 4-piece furniture set is a good choice for you. The sofa set is made of sturdy steel and wicker, which ensures incredible durability and offers a beautifully textured look for long time. All the single chairs and loveseat are equipped with soft and high-resilient cushion for seat. You will get excellent comfort if you sit on the sofa. With hidden zipper, the covers of seat and back cushion are easy to be taken off and washed if it gets stained or dirty. And the set can be placed both in outdoor and indoor to be a good decor.