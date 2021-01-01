Raspberry Pi Zero WH Builtin WiFi presoldered Headers Development Kit Type E Micro TF Card Power Adapter 213inch ePaper HAT and Basic Components

This development kit includes: the Raspberry Pi Zero WH (built-in WiFi, pre-soldered headers), 16GB Micro SD Card, 5V 2.5A Power Adapter, 2.13inch e-Paper HAT (B) which is a three-color e-ink display. The kit also comes with some most basic components you may need to get going with your Pi Zero: Mini HDMI to HDMI Adapter, Micro USB OTG Cable. 2.13inch e-Paper HAT (B) Features: No backlight, keeps displaying last content for a long time even when power down Ultra low power consumption, basically power is only required for refreshing;Compatible with Raspberry Pi 2B/3B/Zero/Zero W Preserved solder pads for SPI interface, for connecting with other controller boards like Arduino/Nucleo, etc. Comes with development resources and manual (examples for Raspberry Pi/Arduino/STM32)