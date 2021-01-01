Raspberry Pi GPIO Extension Card, T-Type GPIO Expansion Board + 40pin Ribbon Cable Compatible with Raspberry Pi 1B +/2B/3B

This is an expansion kit for Raspberry Pi 1B + / 2B / 3B, widely used to expand input and output ports, suitable for Raspberry Pi 1B + / 2B / 3B models It consists of a T-type GPIO expansion board and a 40Pin ribbon flat cable, so you can easily connect it to peripherals and conduct breadboard testing. High-quality flexible ribbon cable, copper core, rainbow-colored appearance, effectively avoid interference, safe and durable to use. T-type GPIO expansion board is easy to expand. The 40-pin GPIO cable ensures good contact and adaptability to meet your expansion requirements. No need for additional installation drivers, easy to use. The cable core is copper core, and the cable connector type is 40-pin female to female; the size of the GPIO expansion board is approximately 7 2.9 x 2.3 x 0.8 inches You will get 1 x 40Pin female to female GPIO cable and 1 T-shaped GPIO expansion board. If you have any questions while using the Raspberry Pi expansion kit, please feel free to co