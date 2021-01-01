Raspberry Pi 4B Dual Cooling Fans and Automatic Discoloration LED, Raspberry Pi GPIO Expansion Board for Raspberry Pi 4B / 3B+ / 3B / 3A+

1. clear pin definition by silkscreen on pcb, gpio function fully displayed. all gpio pins are pulled out, so when the raspberry pi is being cooled, its development function will not be affected. 2. the dual cooling fans are designed for active cooling mode, the heat can be discharged in time 3. led and fan both have independent switch, you can control the led and fan separately, it will not bring the dazzing feeling when you use it in the night 4. compaitable with raspberry pi 4b / 3b+ / 3b / 3a+ 5. compatible with all versions of raspberry pin definition