Raspberry Pi 4 Basic Starter Kit with Heavy Duty Self Cooling Aluminum Alloy Case 4GB Silver Case

Best Quality Guranteed. KEEP YOUR PROCESSOR COOL: The busier a processor gets the more it heats up, leading to suboptimal performance. To prevent this common issue, this kit includes a self-cooling case. The aluminum alloy heatsinking material of the case touches the on-board chips, and pulls the heat from the board. Also included is thermal heatsink compound that can be applied onto the chips for maximum conductivity. These cooling mechanisms will help push the limits of your processor and increase its flexibility. SIMPLE TO TURN ON & OFF: This kit includes a USB-C Raspberry Pi 4 compatible power supply with an easy-to-use on/off switch that was designed specifically for the Raspberry Pi 4 model to streamline processing. IMPROVEMENTS FROM PREVIOUS MODELS: This latest model of the Raspberry Pi 4 offers groundbreaking increases in processor speed, connectivity, memory and more! The desktop performance of this model is co