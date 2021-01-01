From madden girl
Raspberry Pi 3 Complete Starter Kit Includes 32 GB Samsung EVO+
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Includes Made in UK Raspberry Pi 3 (RPi3) Model B Quad-Core 1.2 GHz 1 GB RAM On-board WiFi and Bluetooth Connectivity 32 GB Samsung EVO+ Micro SD Card (Class 10) pre-loaded with NOOBS, USB MicroSD Card Reader 2.5A USB Power Supply with Micro USB Cable and Noise Filter - Specially designed for the Raspberry Pi 3 (UL Listed) High Quality Raspberry Pi 3 Case, Premium Quality HDMI Cable, 2 x Heat Sinks, GPIO Quick Reference Card, Full Color Quick-Start Guide