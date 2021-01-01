Rasen Plastic Adirondack Chair

This plastic outdoor terrace Adirondack chair provides a comfortable enjoyment for your outdoor life. The color of the chair is very beautiful, which can add a different color to your yard. Gorgeous and strong all-weather chair, it can resist weather, food and drink stains, and environmental pressure, so it is easy to maintain a new look. The design of this plastic Adirondack chair with an artificial wooden surface adds a sense of movement, with a large backrest, slanted seat, and wide armrests, so you can enjoy it comfortably outdoors. Suitable for use in your garden, courtyard, balcony, swimming pool is your ideal choice. Color: Light Gray