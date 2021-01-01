From elk lighting
ELK Lighting Rapid Pulse Chandelier - Color: White - Size: Medium
The Rapid Pulse Chandelier by ELK Lighting features a set of candelabras surrounded by a layered composition of clear acrylic diamond-shaped frames, creating a piece that visually expands with a repeating silhouette. The softly curved edges of each frame are accented with metal, giving a dynamic touch to this piece as an evenly cast light plays through the translucent layers around it. With some geometrical flair, this contemporary chandelier lends spaces an engaging and unique sense of movement. Shape: Diamond. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel