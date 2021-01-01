From elk lighting

ELK Lighting Rapid Pulse Chandelier - Color: White - Size: Medium

$633.42 on sale
($745.20 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at lumens

Description

The Rapid Pulse Chandelier by ELK Lighting features a set of candelabras surrounded by a layered composition of clear acrylic diamond-shaped frames, creating a piece that visually expands with a repeating silhouette. The softly curved edges of each frame are accented with metal, giving a dynamic touch to this piece as an evenly cast light plays through the translucent layers around it. With some geometrical flair, this contemporary chandelier lends spaces an engaging and unique sense of movement. Shape: Diamond. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com