Looking to add a side chair to your living room or bedroom? This one is in keeping with your glam sensibilities, adding an eye-catching touch to your space. It’s upholstered with polyester fabric for a velvet look and features an on-trend solid hue that’s bound to blend in with your color scheme. Channel tufting finishes off its gently flared back . Down below, four tapered, metal legs are awash in a golden hue. Fabric: Teal