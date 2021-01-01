From moda at home inc
MODA AT HOME INC Raphael Shower Curtain 71 in. x 71 in., Multi
The Raphael Slub fabric shower curtain is the perfect item for any shower and bathroom. Made from 100% Polyester. Weighted hem keeps the shower curtain in place. The unique design will make any bathroom have that luxurious feel. Add some character and contemporary flare to your bathroom with this fresh looking shower curtain. This shower curtain is machine washable and a liner and hooks are required. Color: Multi.