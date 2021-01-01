From moda at home inc

MODA AT HOME INC Raphael Shower Curtain 71 in. x 71 in., Multi

$22.79
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

The Raphael Slub fabric shower curtain is the perfect item for any shower and bathroom. Made from 100% Polyester. Weighted hem keeps the shower curtain in place. The unique design will make any bathroom have that luxurious feel. Add some character and contemporary flare to your bathroom with this fresh looking shower curtain. This shower curtain is machine washable and a liner and hooks are required. Color: Multi.

