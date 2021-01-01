Rankin Chevro Handmade Looped/Hooked Blue/Ivory Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug

Features:Technique: HookedMaterial: 100% PolypropyleneIndoor and outdoor useConstruction: HandmadeMaterial: PolypropyleneMaterial Details: 100% PolypropyleneConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Looped/HookedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: PolypropyleneRug Shape: Primary Color: Blue/IvoryPattern: ChevronFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Both Water and Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor / Outdoor UseLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseProduct Care -: Clean spills immediately by blotting with a clean sponge or cloth. Rinse with water from a garden hose. Liftoff ground to dry thoroughly. Rug pad recommended for carpet and hard surfaces both indoors and outdoors. For vacuuming, use a vacuum cleaner without beater bar or one where you can set the bar to the highest pile setting. If your vacuum has variable power settings, set on low. Vacuum full length of the rug, turn and repeat to the next area, rather than back and forth motion.Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot clean with water;Professional cleaning;Shake to remove dustColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.25Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'6"): 16.9Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 8.7Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 42Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'6"): 60Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 66Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'6"): 90Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"