'Blue Range III' Painting on Canvas

This acrylic painting print on canvas is an abstract pop of interest for your space. It features a white background with a fractal landscape created with overlapping shapes from Indigo to baby blue. We love that it's printed in the USA on artist-quality canvas with UV- and fade-resistant archival inks for a gallery-worthy look. This abstract design is the perfect touch of inspiration for your home office or an intriguing accent for your living room. Best of all: This painting print comes with mounting hardware, so it's ready to hang right out of the box. Size: 12" H x 12" W x 1.25" D