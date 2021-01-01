Miele Range Hood 34" Under Cabinet Custom Hood Insert DAR1130

Advertisement
Custom Hood Insert with Optional Blowers, 4 Fan Speeds Including Intensive, Auto-Vent Safety Sensor, LED Lighting, Baffle Filters and Recessed Knobs: 34" Width. Fan Speeds: 4 Including Intensive. Controls: Recessed Knob. LED ClearView Lighting: Yes. Dishwasher-Safe Stainless Steel Baffle Filters: Yes. Hood Interior with CleanCover: Yes. Auto-Vent Safety Sensor: Yes. Electrical Requirements: 120V, 60Hz, 15 Amps. Power Cord: Yes, NEMA 5-15P Plug. Overall Width: 33 7/16". Overall Depth: 22 13/16". Overall Height: 17 11/16". Overall Height Including Top Duct: 25 11/16". Shipping Weight: 77.2 Lbs.