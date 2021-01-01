Ranburne Shag Cotton Woodland Indoor / Outdoor Bath Mat

Exclusively designed for the bathroom area, the mat has a luxurious design with an ultra-modern appeal. The mat features an exquisite design with an all-around crochet lace border in a scallop pattern that makes it an instant attention grabber. This rug has an intricate design with everlasting construction that adds charm and comfort to it. It has a soft and smooth texture that provides enhanced comfort by soothing your feet. Rug Size: Rectangle 1'9" x 2'8"