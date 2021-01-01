Baxton Studio Ramiro 5-Piece Grey and Walnut Brown Dining Set

Outfit your dining room with the sophisticated design of the Ramiro dining set. Made in Malaysia, this wooden set includes four dining chairs and one rectangular table finished in a warm walnut brown. Each chair is fitted with a foam padded seat and upholstered in smooth fabric for superb comfort. The set requires assembly and showcases a unique, symmetrical cut-out design on the back of each chair for added visual appeal. Ideal for both casual and formal occasions, the Ramiro dining set is an exquisite addition to any dining space. Color: Grey and Walnut Brown.