Ramey Wall Clock

Achieve rich vintage style with this textural, black-framed, vintage wall clock. Featuring decorative distressed and crackled detail throughout the clock face depicting worn wood, this octagon-shaped clock is full of vintage charm from its worn textures to the decorative finial. The white, dark red, and black-colored interior add solid pops of bold color with their easy-to-read extra-large numbers, encompassed by the black frame with rust-colored chip details. Imitating a storefront clock on a London street, this oversized wall clock will beautifully style any wall in need of Shabby Elegance, vintage charisma. Requires 1 AA batteries Not Included. This vintage analog wall clock features Arabic numeral clock face with minute marking. The clock mechanism runs silent. Easy to hang flush to the wall by the keyhole cutout space on the back. Suitable for indoor use only. White clock face, dark red “ANTIQUES” print. This item comes shipped in one carton.