The Spicy Ramen Apparel Ramen noodle Funny I Only Ate Japanese Food Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Got ramen noodles? Whether you favorite is beef, chicken, shrimp, vegetarian or spicy, tell everyone you love Japanese, Korean or instant ramen soup bowls with this funny Asian ramen noodle apparel. Live the ramen life and get this spicy ramen themed gift. This instant lunch ramen soup product is great for any ramen monster who loves a cup of ramen or pho? Say I love ramen with this gift for any Asian noodle fan. It does not matter if you like Shio, Shoyu, Miso or Tunkotsu. If you love ramen, you need this. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only