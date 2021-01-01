From industrial lodge home
Ralston 61" Task Floor Lamp
Advertisement
An essential floor lamp for any space, this floor lamp brings vintage industrial character to your office or reading nook with its metal construction and two-tone dark bronze and antique brass finish. A task schoolhouse-style shade paired with an adjustable arm and decorative adjustable joints allow you to direct the light at the right angle for the job at hand. A convenient switch located on the shade turns the lamp on and off.