From loon peak
Ralphy Wooden End Table
Advertisement
Finish off your seating area in rustic farmhouse-inspired style with this end table. Constructed from durable reclaimed pine wood to showcase a beautiful array of grains, and markings, this table strikes a tapered drum-shaped silhouette. The table features a plank style top that provides a perfect platform for everything from remotes and coasters to trays of appetizers and drinks. Add this table next to your sofa in your living room and create a striking look.