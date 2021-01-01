Evolur Raleigh Glider Recliner Light Grey with High Backrest Support, Durable Polyester Fabric

Sit down, Sink in and feel at home with evolur Raleigh Glider. Evolur Glider is designed with ultimate comfort in mind, the Raleigh 360-degree Swivel Glider and Recliner offers soft, plush seating, smooth rocking and gliding motions, and offers a easy to reach reclining mechanism. This glider is a perfect addition to any nursery for story time, late night feeding or just snuggling with your baby. This versatile glider will fit perfectly in any living spaces where you may want another relaxing spot. Add warmth, comfort and Modern Chic to any room with evolur Raleigh Glider.